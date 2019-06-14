Welcome to the latest N-power news headlines update for today, Friday, June 14, 2019, on Concise News.

The Federal Government‘s N-Power scheme have announced a partnership with American multinational information technology company, IBM, Concise News reports.

The collaboration, this online news medium understands is the IBM Jumpstart Competition. And it was made officially public on Thursday. N-Power beneficiaries can participate by logging into their NPVN portal and following the instructions that follow.

A while ago, we told you were collaborating with IBM on somethings just for you. Welp, the first one is here. It is the IBM Jumpstart Competition. You can participate by logging into your NPVN portal, on the left hand side, click on the competition and follow instructions. pic.twitter.com/W5c5ELlUNi — N-Power (@npower_ng) June 13, 2019

The competition aims to create a sustainable positive future for N-Power volunteers.

It provides volunteers with the opportunity to learn and acquire new world-class IT skills, get inspired and innovate revolutionary technological solutions enabling them to move on to new jobs or become entrepreneurs.

The Federal Government’s N-Power scheme currently engages no fewer than 500,000 youth graduates deployed to provide public health services in teaching, health, agriculture and tax and monitoring.

It also engages another 200,000 non-graduates in training or on attachment to organisations as interns.

Competition Objectives:

The competition aims to:

Enable Nigerian citizens, entrepreneurs, and communities with the knowledge and tools to innovate, and design, develop, and launch their own digital solutions. Enable vital skills development needed to transform Nigeria to the next level of productivity and efficiency Enable N-Power volunteers to learn on the IBM platform. Read more here.

