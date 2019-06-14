Latest N-Power Online News Headlines For Today (Image Courtesy: N-Power Twitter)
N-Power (Image Courtesy: N-Power Twitter)

Welcome to the latest N-power news headlines update for today, Friday, June 14, 2019, on Concise News.

N-Power Announces Partnership With Multinational Info Tech Company IBM

The Federal Government‘s N-Power scheme have announced a partnership with American multinational information technology company, IBM, Concise News reports.

Advertise With Us

The collaboration, this online news medium understands is the IBM Jumpstart Competition. And it was made officially public on Thursday.

N-Power beneficiaries can participate by logging into their NPVN portal and following the instructions that follow.

The competition aims to create a sustainable positive future for N-Power volunteers.

It provides volunteers with the opportunity to learn and acquire new world-class IT skills, get inspired and innovate revolutionary technological solutions enabling them to move on to new jobs or become entrepreneurs.

The Federal Government’s N-Power scheme currently engages no fewer than 500,000 youth graduates deployed to provide public health services in teaching, health, agriculture and tax and monitoring.

It also engages another 200,000 non-graduates in training or on attachment to organisations as interns.

N-Power: All You Need To Know About IBM Jumpstart Competition

As the Federal Government‘s N-Power scheme announces a partnership with American multinational information technology company, IBM, Concise News helps you with everything you need to know about the competition.

The collaboration, this online news medium understands is the IBM Jumpstart Competition. And this year’s was made officially public on Thursday.

N-Power beneficiaries can participate by logging into their NPVN portal and following the instructions that follow.

Competition Objectives:
The competition aims to:
  1. Enable Nigerian citizens, entrepreneurs, and communities with the knowledge and tools to innovate, and design, develop, and launch their own digital solutions.
  2. Enable vital skills development needed to transform Nigeria to the next level of productivity and efficiency
  3. Enable N-Power volunteers to learn on the IBM platform. Read more here.

And that’s all for today on the latest N-power news on Concise News. Be sure we’d keep you updated on N-Power issues! Do enjoy the rest of your day!

RELATED NEWSMORE FROM AUTHOR