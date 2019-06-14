Good day, and welcome to the Concise News compilation of the latest Kogi State news online headlines for today, June 14th, 2019.

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has taken steps to curb rising incidents of cultism and insecurity tormenting Kogi State University (KSU), Anyigba, lately. Concise News reports that in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Onogwu Muhammed, says the state’s number one citizen has therefore approved the appointment of a retired commissioner of police, Aurelius Yusuf Adejoh, as the new Chief Security Officer of the university. The statement notes that the new security head was to replace retired Major M.M. Adama who has served as the university’s head of security for over a decade. “Mr Adejoh is a retired policeman who is very familiar with the security profile of the university town and its environs. “He is expected to build on the legacies of his predecessor while bringing new ideas and approaches to quell the danger posed to the school by cultists and other criminals within the KSU community,” the statement says. The governor, according to the statement, was determined to ensure that the university enjoys the full benefits of his reforms policies, “especially a predictable academic calendar and improved human and instructional resources.”

Senator Dino Melaye has revealed that Nigerians (his followers) are the ones producing campaign posters for the Kogi State governorship election, Concise News reports. Concise News understands that the Kogi West lawmaker recently declared his interest to run for the number seat in the State. Dino who is a member of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has, however, said he has not spent a dime in printing posters for the polls. In a post on Instagram, he wrote: “Yet to print any poster but Nigerians from all over have been producing posters. I’m grateful.”

The lawmaker representing Okehi/Adevi Federal Constituency, Honourable Joseph Asuku Bello, has assured the people of Kogi state and Nigerians at large that the 9th Assembly will deliver on all its campaign promises, Concise News reports. He made this known in his acceptance speech while speaking to Journalists recently, as he thanked the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, for creating enabling political environment for youths to participate in the politics of the state, both at the local and federal level. He also thanked every indigene of Okehi/Adavi local government for their unflinching support and commitment to ensure his emergence as their legislative leader at the Federal House of Representative. The statement reads: “Today, we have just performed the sacred duty of oath-taking as lawmakers of the 9th assembly. It has pleased God through the good people of Adavi/Okehi, that my mission to serve is being realised. Read more here.

