Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos has invited David Beckham and Barcelona star Gerard Pique to his wedding and snubbed Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ramos, 33, will hook up with his partner and television presenter Pilar Rubio at the famous Seville cathedral this weekend.

Both Ronaldo and Ramos featured for the Spanish side for nine years and claimed four Champions League, two Liga, two Copa del Rel.

However, reports from Spain revealed that Ramos invited many star footballers from the past and present but Ronaldo was omitted after he reportedly fell out with former Sevilla star while pushing for an exit from Real Madrid last summer.

Some top stars that will be at the event are Luka Modric, Zinedine Zidane, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Fernando Hierro, Ronaldo Nazario, Roberto Carlos, Vicente del Bosque, Iker Casillas, Shakira and Victoria Beckham.