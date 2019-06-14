Kwara State Govt Releases N20m To Fix Township Roads

KWARA State Road Maintenance Agency (KWARMA) reveals it has begun massive rehabilitation of 10 roads across Ilorin after Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq release of N20m for immediate rehabilitation of roads in the state.

Concise News gathered that the road rehabilitation project includes the state capital especially the long-neglected Offa Garage Roundabout Road.

General Manager of KWARMA Usman Baba Jibril, an engineer, said it has already started massive rehabilitation works on the Offa Garage and Geri Alimi-Asa Dam roads.

The governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, said the agency has the mandate to quickly fix the roads to end the nightmares of the people.

“We have started work immediately based on the fund the governor has just released to KWARMA and Kwara State Asphalt Plant,” Jibril said.

He listed other roads to be covered “under Phase 1” to include Isale Aluko-Kokorokan-Ita Kudimoh Road; Adeta-Al-Hikmah road; Olorunshogo-Geri Alimi road; Kaduna Road, Adewole; Osere-Cemetry road; General Hospital- Geri Alimi; Offa Garage Geri Alimi Road; and Sani Okin Road.

Jibril said they have a mandate to complete the rehabilitation within the next seven days, with the phase two of the works likely to begin very soon.

AbdulRazaq had said last week that he would embark on rehabilitation of roads within the metropolis and other parts of the state in phases

He lamented the poor state of the roads across the state, adding that the government would collaborate with the Federal Government and private sectors on some of the roads, especially federal roads.