Kogi: Bello Assures Ebira People Of Efficient Delivery

The lawmaker representing Okehi/Adevi Federal Constituency, Honourable Joseph Asuku Bello, has assured the people of Kogi state and Nigerians at large that the 9th Assembly will deliver on all its campaign promises, Concise News reports.

He made this known in his acceptance speech while speaking to Journalists recently, as he thanked the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, for creating enabling political environment for youths to participate in the politics of the state, both at the local and federal level.

He also thanked every indigene of Okehi/Adavi local government for their unflinching support and commitment to ensure his emergence as their legislative leader at the Federal House of Representative.

The statement reads: “Today, we have just performed the sacred duty of oath-taking as lawmakers of the 9th assembly. It has pleased God through the good people of Adavi/Okehi, that my mission to serve is being realised.

“I am eternally grateful to all of you. To all Ebira people the young and elderly, widows, physically-challenged; girls and boys, and especially, the children; who followed our musical campaign with vigour; God bless you all. Permit me to acknowledge and appreciate specially all the voters that voted for me; I equally appreciate those that did not. We are all winners.

“One of the instructive lessons from this last election is for all politicians never to take our people for granted again. I would, more than ever before; take you, the good people of Ebira, along with me, in this journey of renewed hope and prosperity at all times. Our people are hardworking people. Adavi/Okehi is thriving because of its undying entrepreneurial spirit.

“However, we must realise that there are no short-cuts to success. To our youths, we must nurture good family values to succeed in any endeavour. I want our younger ones and children to draw some lessons from my story.

“Anyone of you can rise up to be the best you want to be. Your background and circumstances cannot be an obstacle to your dreams.

“I am ready to encourage and nurture that dream in our children, youths and every hard-working Ebira indigene.

“For us to sustain the progressive and radical transformation on-going in the state, we have to redouble our efforts on all fronts for our commitment to excellence. While we must be creative and innovative; Creativity is the most valuable asset in any public institution. Progressive governments must reward contributors of good ideas.

“We shall implement creative ideas that make life simpler and happier for our people.”