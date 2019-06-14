Controversial Nigerian blogger Kemi Olunloyo has said that she was robbed in the wee hours of Friday.

In her narration, the blogger said she heard loud noise in her home at about 1:45 am only to realise her and her family were being robbed by a gang of four men.

According to her, the gang tied up everyone, including her 79-year-old mother and disabled brother, in the house.

She wrote, “#BREAKING 1:45am I heard loud noises downstairs at our family house in Agodi. It’s now 2:38am About 4 armed men came in with guns, cutlass and different weapons, tied my 79yo mom up and everyone including my son @Richkjtmusic and my disabled brother. Pls help us call @PoliceNG”