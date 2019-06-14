Kano Agency Reveals 'How Emir Sanusi Squandered N3.4b'

The face-off between the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, and the government of Kano state seems far from over as the state’s Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission has accused the Emir of misrepresentation of facts.

Concise News understands that the agency was referring to the claim by the Emir that he was not the accounting officer of the Kano Emirate Council.

Sanusi had in a reply to a query by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje over the alleged N3.4 billion misappropriation, claimed that he met only N1.8 billion in the Emirate Council accounts at the time of his appointment as emir.

But the Commission, in a preliminary report on investigation being carried out with regard to the alleged misappropriation by the Kano Emirate Council, said the emir was not being truthful in his defence.

The report was signed by the commission’s Chairman, Muhuyi Magaji.

Part of the report, with reference number PCAC/GEN/6/VOL.I dated June 11, 2019, read: “In furtherance to the Commission’s earlier communication No. PCAC/GEN/6/V.I dated 31st May, 2019 on the above subject matter and the unfolding events, the Commission deemed it necessary to make some clarifications as follows:-

“It is imperative to state categorically that, the Commission’s investigation is on alleged misappropriation and questionable expenditures but not on the funds left behind by the Late Emir of Kano Alhaji Ado Bayero and we still maintain our stance.

“In the cause of investigation we undertook an analysis of the main Account belonging to Kano Emirate Council and domicile at First Bank with account No. 2005888452 starting from the era of the Late Emir to enable the Commission have an idea of how the money is being managed.”

The report also states that there were 783 activities bordering on withdrawals, transfers and placements from Jan. 2, 2013 to June 6, 2014 during the time of the late Emir.

“As from 2nd January 2013 to 13th April, 2017 the opening balance is N432,338,412.98. Total credit made in the account during this period was N6,784,146,335.73 while the total debit during the period under review is N7,209,035,163.09,” It said.

However, it added that, “The closing balance as at April, 2017 is N7,449,585.62.”

It further indicated that “on Feb.13, 2014 and Feb. 26, 2014 payments were made to Philko Ltd, the company said to have undertook the construction of Ado Bayero Royal City via Inter Bank transfers of the sum of N776,159,519.50.

“There were transfers of N388,079,759.75, N338,079,759.75 and N50,000,000.00 made on Feb. 13, 2014 and Feb. 26, 2014 respectively; making the total quoted figures for Philko Ltd.”