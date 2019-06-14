Islamic State Claims Responsibility For Borno Attacks
Scene of Boko Haram attack in Borno state (File image courtesy Channels TV)

The Islamic State (IS) has claimed that its fighters killed at least 20 Nigerian soldiers in some attacks in Borno state, northeast Nigeria.

Concise News understands that one of the attacks was the one carried out on Wednesday, June 12 at Kareto village, Mobbar area of the state.

The group, in a message published on a website, said it attacked troops of 158 Battalion, according to Reuters.

Also, the group claimed to have attacked a military base in Kareto village, some 130 kilometres from Maiduguri, the Borno capital.

According to the group, an army commander was shot dead in the attack which the military is yet to confirm.

But the Nigerian military, at this time, has not reacted to these claims.

