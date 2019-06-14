Gorilla Accused Of 'Swallowing' N6.8m In Kano Zoo

A 6.8 million naira missing in the Kano Zoological Gardens has been alleged to have been swallowed by a gorilla.

According to BBC Pidgin, a finance officer in the zoo said the gorilla “sneaked into their office” and carted away the money before swallowing it.

The incident was said to have happened during the Sallah celebrations.

The managing director of the zoo, Umar Kobo, confirmed that the money is missing and that the issue is being investigated.

“The issue is under investigations for now and I don’t want to say anything on the matter, many journalists have come to meet me but I don’t want to talk anything. What I can confirm is that money is missing,” he told the BBC Pidgin.

Abdullahi Haruna, police spokesman in Kano, was also said to have confirmed that 10 persons, including those on duty when the money went missing, have been arrested.

“Yes, it is true that money from five days of Sallah festivities is missing from the Kano zoo,” he reportedly said, adding: “As at now, we have arrested 10 members of staff of the zoo including the security man and those working in the finance unit.

This is not the first time animals have been accused of related issues in Nigeria.

In a popular case that is currently in court, Philomina Chieshe, a sales clerk in the office of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) in Benue state, had in February last year alleged that a snake swallowed N36m, being proceeds from sale of scratch card.