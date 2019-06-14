Former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Deputy National chairman, Senator Babayo Garba Gamawa, is reportedly dead. Concise News reports.

This online news medium learned that Garba passed away after a brief illness in Bauchi State on Friday.

DailyTrust reports that his Spokesperson, Isah Garba Gadau confirmed his death on Friday night said: ” He complained of a slight stomach ache and was taken to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) where he was admitted.

“I am heading to his house now.”

Recalls that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, National Working Committee, NWC, had on January 8 suspended, Sen. Babayo, for defecting to the ruling APC.