Former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Deputy National chairman Senator Babayo Garba Gamawa has died, Concise News reports.

This online news medium learned that Garba passed away in Bauchi state after a brief illness.

DailyTrust reports that his spokesperson, Isah Garba Gadau, confirmed his death, saying: “He complained of a slight stomach ache and was taken to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) where he was admitted.

“I am heading to his house now.”