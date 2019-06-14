Finallly, EFCC Releases Naira Marley

The Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has finally released Nigerian rapper Naira Marley who was kept in jail after a court granted him bail.

The singer, in the custody of EFCC for over 30 days over allegations of Internet fraud popularly called “Yahoo Yahoo”, regained his freedom on Friday, June 14.

A friend of the rapper Rahman Jago shared a video of his release on Instagram.

Prior to his release, his management accused the EFCC of not releasing their artiste after it had reportedly met the bail conditions.

Naira Marley was arrested with rapper Zlatan Ibile in May over fraud-related charges.

He was however granted a 2million Naira bail after he was arraigned.

See video: