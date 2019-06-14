The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has arrested seven internet fraudsters known as ‘Yahoo Yahoo’ at the Sunshine Estate, Gwarinpa, a metropolis at the Federal Capital Territory, in Abuja.

Concise News understands that in a statement via Tony Orilade, who named the arrested victims as Emmanuel Ochuko Okume, Asuquo Happiness, Agboje Lucky, Lucky Ijire, Karo Ijire, Chinaka Chijoke Promise and Ibrahim Adiat.

Investigations made into their treacherous activities, which spanned months, showed that they concentrated on stealing people’s identities on social media, especially Facebook and Instagram.

The statements read: “They then use the stolen identities to create fake profiles, using same to establish fraudulent relationships, with the aim of defrauding their victims.”

Some of the nicknames used to perpetrate online fraud, include James Bord, Tom Clanson, Paul Hanson, Clinton Maher, Richard Jordan and David Morgan.

“One of them uses phishing as his modus operandi where he sends out bulk messages and malware with viruses, which when the target clicks on the message, they are able to gain access into their victim’s information.

“Another claims he goes to the “dark web” to buy hacked logins to look for any business transaction and double cross the transaction using another account.”

The statement further read: “One of the suspects confessed to creating over 20 social media accounts.

“They further confessed to having at various times made $5,479, $4,900,$1,500, $2,500, $7,000, $27,000, which were received through Western Union, Bitcoin, exchangers, and through Nigerians based outside the country, who have offshore accounts.”