Media personality Denrele Edun on Thursday, June 13, marked his 38th birthday with words of inspiration.

Concise News gathered that the eccentric and dynamic model took to his Instagram page to share pictures of himself, with different captions accompanying each.

In one of the posts, he said: “STILL ON THE 38TH BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION!

“HAPPY 38TH BIRTHDAY TO ME and my Skinny but Smooth legs that have unconsciously been a prominent feature in this shoot! MY LEGS DEY WAKA!!!!!! And my ENERGY is next to none; Forever on a NATURAL HIGH!!!!!

“As much as I got a formidable Feminine side, my Masculine side isn’t one to be toyed with!

If my skinny legs give you correct roundhouse kick EHN! Let’s just say; DENRELE walks into a Tornado and comes out on the other end like it was just a gentle breeze!!!

STILL ON THE 38TH BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION!

People walk up to me and say,

“Wow! You’re a lot finer in person. Pictures and the big screen don’t do you justice o!….”

And then, there’s always the question of my sexuality;

But hey, Everybody tries things and sees things and checks them out, and either walks away or walks further in. It’s life — it’s what people do!

And do I ever question my sexuality?

A resounding Perruzzing SLAPPY YES!

I think everybody does, no matter who they are.

Absolutely. I think it’s healthy to gain a perspective on who you are deep down, question yourself and challenge yourself; it’s important to do that!

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY ADVENTUROUS VIVACIOUS EXPERIMENTAL DON’T-GIVE-A-FLYING-SAUCER-HOOT SELF!