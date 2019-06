One of Nigeria’s finest singer Dammy Krane has again put out another single, “Tro Tro”

The artiste who made the release of the song known via his social media assured that it was a tune which was going to be on repeat.

In the release of “Tro Tro,” the singer featured another colleague, Kwesit Arthur.

Information has it that the song which was produced by Lex Zy, was inspired by the former Governor of Lagos state, Akinwunmi Ambode after he launched the “Enjoy Lagos” scheme.

Listen audio: