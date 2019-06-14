A Kano High Court on Friday dismissed kingmakers’ application seeking stop of newly installed Emirs from parading themselves as Emirs and recognition of the recently created Emirates by the state government.

Concise News understands that the court had earlier granted the order of the applicants directing the Kano state government, speaker house of assembly and six other defendants to maintain status quo until the determination of the substantive suit.

The Governor Abdullahi Ganduje administration upgraded the four new emirate councils to first-class status after the passage and assent of appointment and deposition of emirate council law 2019, by the state house of assembly.

But four kingmakers in Kano Emirate sued Ganduje for creating the four new emirates and appointing first-class emirs for them.

At the court sitting on Friday, the presiding judge, Justice Ahmed Tijjani Badamosi, overruled the application argued by the Plaintiffs’ Counsel, Barr. Suraj Saida (SAN), noting that the Emirs can continue going about their lawful activities as Emir of their Emirates.

The was adjourned to June 27th for further mentioning.