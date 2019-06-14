Nigerian Afro-fusion singer Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy, has released a new song titled, “Anybody”.

The song appears to be another party starter following his energetic performance at this year’s Coachella.

Concise News reports that Burna Boy rose to prominence in 2012 after releasing the lead single “Like to Party” from his debut album L.I.F.E.

Aside performing on two Coachella stages, Burna Boy lays claim to two hits – ‘Killing Dem’ and ‘Dangote’ so far in 2019, as well as a one EP, Steel and Copper with DJDS.

While on his African Giant Tour, which has already hit Africa, Europe and America, the singer released this new single, an up-tempo, socially conscious party starter.