BOJ Teams Up With Falz, Others To Release ‘Awolowo’

DRB Lasgidi member, BOJ released the Nigerian remix to the song ‘Awolowo’ which original version was released by Darkovibes, Kwesi Arthur and Joey B.

Just like the Ghanaian version, the song is a laidback tune that soundtracks the seemingly cool parts of living and getting money as BOJ sings in Yoruba on the hook that, “I’m smoking and I’m collecting money…”

Concise News understands that ‘Awolowo’ is as well a song that has to play on words.

In making the song super enticing for its listeners, BOJ featured his colleagues in the music industry such as Falz, Ycee and Fresh L.

Listen audio: