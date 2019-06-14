The Zamfara Commissioner of Police (CP) Usman Nagogo has said dialogue will be used in the fight against banditry in the state.

Concise News understands that Nagogo said this in a press briefing where he formally met with media practitioners in the state.

“The activities of cattle rustlers, armed bandits and kidnappers affect many parts of the country, but the situation appears particularly bad in Zamfara. Here, the criminals are more sophisticated and daring,” he said.

According to him, “We were able to build some level of trust between the government and the bandits; we opened channels of communication and contact which led to the recovery of 13 to 15 different calibres of arms, including a rocket launcher.

“With the zeal and enthusiasm of the present governor, Bello Matawalle, toward ending the violence, the Police will partner with other sister agencies to rid Zamfara of this security challenge.

“To achieve this goal, more of dialogue, and less use of force, is desirable. In 2016, dialogue was applied and it worked. We shall build on that.”