Aduni Ade's Son Goes Emotional As He Passes Birthday Message

D’Marion Young, the son of Nollywood actress, Aduni Ade, has expressed the height of love he has for his mother while praying for her during her birthday.

The first son who was asked to deliver a birthday message to his mother went emotional and could not hold back his tears. He appreciated her for the unconditional love she has for himself and the kid brother.

Aduni Ade who made known through a post on her Instagram, shed lights on the bond between a mother and her child(ren), explaining that it wasn’t a factor that could be defined.

“Like I mentioned before, you can never understand a Mother’s bond with her child(ren) All I do, all for these 2. Thank you for loving me, thank you for making me proud. I had no idea he would give a speech and then, the tears started. Thank you for the continuous love! @dmanyoung @aydenbyoung,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, in his prayer, he further requested that he would not be a disappointment to the mother when he is of age.

See post: