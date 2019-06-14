Adesina Wants To Run For Second Term As AfDB President

Akinwumi Adesina, president of the African Development Bank (AfDB) has declared his interest to seek a second term.

He made the declaration on Friday at the ongoing annual meetings of the bank in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea.

“I will run as a candidate to complete the work we have started,” he told journalists at the closing press conference.

“I understand the responsibilities. I do not work for myself. I work with all of my body to fast track the improvement of this continent with the support of our donors.

“I am driven by Africa and it is not a chore for me. It is a labour of love so I am humbled when I see the trust placed on me to elect me as president of the bank.”

Adesina, a former minister of agriculture in Nigeria, listed some achievements of the bank, saying that 55 million people now have access to an improved transport system because of the bank’s projects.

He added that 16 million now have electricity in their homes and 32 million can access clean water and medical facilities.