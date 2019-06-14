Delta State politician Ned Nwoko has congratulated Senator Ahmed Lawan and Ovie Omo-Agege over their election at the 9th Senate.

This news medium had reported that the lawmakers were on Wednesday elected as the Senate and Deputy Senate President respectively.

While reacting to the development, Ned whose senatorial victory was thrown out by the Appeal Court expressed hopes that the country will experience a great synergy between the three arms of government.

“I received with great joy the news of the election of the new Senate President, Rt. Hon. Ahmed Lawan and the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege,” he wrote on Instagram.

“I truly felicitate with them over their deserved election as the presiding officers of the 9th Senate.

“I am confident that they will excel as they work in synergy with fellow lawmakers as well as the Executive and the Judicial arms of government for the betterment of our teeming citizens.”