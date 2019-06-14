A former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has congratulated Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe as the new Minority Leader of the Senate.

Concise News understands that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday named Senator Abaribe for the position.

It also elected Senator Emmanuel Bwacha of Taraba South as the Deputy Minority Leader.

In the 8th Senate, Abaribe was the Chairman of the Committee on Power with Philip Aduda of the Federal Capital Territory taking over as the Minority Whip.

In addition, Senator Clifford Odia (PDP, Edo Central) was handed the post of the Senate Deputy minority whip.

While reacting to the development, Saraki took to his Twitter handle to wish them the best as they serve in those positions.

“My heartfelt congratulations to the new Minority Leader of the 9th @NGRSenate Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe; the Dep. Minority Leader, Sen. Emmanuel Bwacha; the Minority Whip, Sen. Philip Aduda; and the new Dep. Minority Whip, Sen. Clifford Ordia. I wish you all utmost success,” he wrote.