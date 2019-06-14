Festus Keyamo, the spokesman for the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign Council has said the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) did not have a server for 2019 elections.

Keyamo said this in a reaction to the statement by INEC during the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal that it did not have a server used for the poll.

In a tweet on his handle, he said: “There was NO electronic transmission of results because 1. Electoral (Amendment) Bill was not signed.

“The NCC & service providers said it was impossible since the entire country was not covered by networks & that there were many blind spots in NIG. from which it cannot be done.”

According to him, “The question that those gullible ones who believe the daft story of results in a server have not answered is simply this: since NCC & service providers said there were too many blind spots in NIG not covered by networks, how were those fake server results transmitted nationwide?

“If a handful of electoral officers were compromised to ‘transmit’ results to a ‘server’, then that server must have been stationed in Cameroon, but certainly not in Nigeria.

“We need to go and retrieve them for a tv documentary: HOW TO MAKE QUICK BILLIONS FROM A PHANTOM SERVER.”