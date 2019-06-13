Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has taken steps to curb rising incidents of cultism and insecurity tormenting Kogi State University (KSU), Anyigba, lately.

Concise News reports that in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Onogwu Muhammed, says the state’s number one citizen has therefore approved the appointment of a retired commissioner of police, Aurelius Yusuf Adejoh, as the new Chief Security Officer of the university.

The statement notes that the new security head was to replace retired Major M.M. Adama who has served as the university’s head of security for over a decade. “Mr Adejoh is a retired policeman who is very familiar with the security profile of the university town and its environs.

“He is expected to build on the legacies of his predecessor while bringing new ideas and approaches to quell the danger posed to the school by cultists and other criminals within the KSU community,” the statement says.

The governor, according to the statement, was determined to ensure that the university enjoys the full benefits of his reforms policies, “especially a predictable academic calendar and improved human and instructional resources.”