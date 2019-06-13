Uche Jombo Picks Who Is Better Between Ozil, Iniesta

Nollywood actress Uche Jombo has through her Twitter opted that Andreas Iniesta cannot be in any way compared with Mesut Ozil.

According to her, the Barcelonia former midfielder is a better football player than the Arsenal midfielder.

Although statistics reveal that Ozil is a more influential player than Iniesta, the award-winning actress said that it would be unpalatable for any who knows football to pick the former ahead of the latter.

Despite that statistics shows that the German player has more goals and assists than the Spanish legend, Uche Jombo, thinks such a comparison between the duo is useless.

She wrote, “It’s not even suppose to be something to rate or discuss…the disrespect because of useless stats

“Iniesta is better than Ozil unless you don’t understand or know football”