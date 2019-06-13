Uber Unveils Next-generation Volvo Self-driving Car

Uber Technologies Inc unveiled its newest Volvo self-driving car in Washington on Wednesday as it works to eventually deploy vehicles without drivers under some limited conditions.

Uber said the new production XC90 will be assembled by Volvo Cars in Sweden and have human controls like steering wheels and brake pedals, but also with factory-installed steering and braking systems designed for computer rather than human control.

Uber Advanced Technologies Group chief scientist Raquel Urtasun showed off the company’s artificial intelligence technology that allows it to drive autonomously for long distances on highways without maps and “on the fly” to plot its course and navigate construction zones.

“Our goal is get each one of you to where you want to go much better, much safer, cheaper,” Urtasun said.

Previously, Uber had purchased about 250 Volvo XC90 SUVs and retrofitted them for self-driving use.

The new vehicles – known by the internal code number 519G and under development for several years – are safer, more reliable and will replace the older vehicles in Uber’s fleet “soon,” according to Eric Meyhofer, the head of Uber’s Advanced Technologies Group.

“This is about going to production,” Meyhofer said in an interview at an Uber conference in Washington on Tuesday.

The new vehicle also has several backup systems for both steering and braking functions as well as backup battery power and new cybersecurity systems.