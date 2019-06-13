Manchester City has outshined Premier League rivals, Manchester United in the chase for Juventus defender, Joao Cancelo. Concise News understands.

Pep Guardiola’s side has agreed on a five-year deal with the Portugal international to leave Juventus for City.

According to Nicola Schira, sports journalist, working for Gazzetta dello make this known.

Schira revealed this on Wednesday evening through his official Twitter account.

He said: ”#Manchester City wants to close for João #Cancelo from #Juventus. They have an agreement with the portoguese player. Contacts ongoing to finalize the deal. #transfers #MCFCNicolò.

“#ManchesterCity have overtaken #ManchesterUnited in the race for João #Cancelo. Citizens have offered to him a contract until 2024 (€5M at year). #transfers #MCFC #MUFC.”

Recall that Manchester United identities Cancelo has one of it signing this season.