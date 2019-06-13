Traditional Ruler Shows Support For Sickle Cell Campaign

Alhaji Muhammadu Bashar, the Emir of Gwandu and Chairman, Kebbi State Council of Chiefs, has launched a sickle cell awareness and sensitisation campaign in the state.

Inaugurating the campaign on Thursday at Gwandu Emirate Model Primary School in Birnin Kebbi, Bashar commended the efforts of Kebbi Sickle Cell Association (KESCA) for targeting primary school children with vital information on the cell.

He appealed to all stakeholders and the state government to assist in the provision of free drugs to the carriers in order to ameliorate their suffering.

“Sickle cell is very excruciating to the patients and a big burden to the families of the affected victims.

“I appeal to all stakeholders and government to come in and assist, just as KESCA is doing because of cost of the drugs,” he said.

Hajiya Hadiza Shantali, the Coordinator of KESCA, called for collaborated effort between all stakeholders, to assist the carriers in the state.

She said KESCA would be willing to collaborate with NGOs, corporate organisations, government and spirited individuals in the society, to help the carriers.