Teddy A Chops Off Signature Hair

Former Big Brother Naija housemate (BBNaija) Teddy A has “chopped off” his signature dreadlocks which most of his fans knew him with.

The singer had earlier put up a video of himself on Instagram, walking into a salon to request for a big chop.

“I need to get a haircut…new look, I’ll show them on Instagram,” he said.

Teddy A later posted a photo of his blonde barbed hair with the caption, “new look, who this. #Moneymovesonly.”

His new look photos were shot by his girlfriend, Bambam who is also a product of BBNaija.

The reality Tv star has since then gotten mixed reactions from his fans and some perceived that Bambam influenced his decision to have a hair cut.

See photos: