Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo is delighted with the unity in the team’s camp ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Concise News understands that the Eagles landed in the North African nation on Sunday after drawing blank with Zimbabwe in a friendly tie.

Gernot Rohr’s side will take on Senegal this weekend in one of the warm-up ties and Omeruo is excited that with the situation in the camp, Nigeria will have a great championship.

“The team has been amazing, you know, the unity in the camp, the closeness with the officials and coaches has been wonderful that is why it tells on the pitch as well, the unity, togetherness, it’s very obvious,” he told Brila FM.

“It doesn’t matter if you are playing or not, everyone has the success of the team at heart. We want to win the game, we are the Super Eagles, we can do it.”

Nigeria will start their campaign for a fourth AFCON crown against Burundi at the Alexandria stadium on June 22.