Former X3M records singer Simi has expressed sadness over the state of education in Nigeria.

The award winner and songwriter took to her twitter handle to say: “I feel like the current method of education is faulty. People have different strengths, but we were raised to believe only certain talents or career paths can bring you success.

“So we see a lot of potential and ideas dying cos they were born to the right people in the wrong climate.

However, while some quarters feel the teachers are to be blamed for the decaying educational sector, Simi feels the blame shouldn’t fall solely on them.

“So the problem is not just the incompetent teachers. It is sometimes the misplacement of priorities. The inadequacy of the educational system to cater to the diversity of the human kind,” she said.

Read Her Tweet