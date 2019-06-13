The Senate on Thursday voted against a motion to debate President Muhammadu Buhari’s Democracy Day speech after it was moved by Istifanus Gyang (Plateau-PDP), Concise News reports.

Gyang asked his colleagues, through the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, to grant him the leave to present a motion on a matter of public importance.

He said: “The matter of urgent national importance I am bringing before this Senate has to do with the democracy day speech of President Muhammadu Buhari of the 12th June 2019. This speech is already in the public domain. I am asking that in view of the interest it has generated.”

It was gathered that the lawmaker was cut short by Lawan who asked to seek the consent of other senators to entertain the motion.

However, the majority of the lawmakers voted against the motion and it was consequently shut down.

It is not clear which part of the speech Gyang wanted to raise.

Highlights of the speech delivered at Eagle Square, Abuja, on Wednesday included a proposal for the renaming of the National Stadium after the widely acclaimed winner of 1993 presidential election, Moshood Abiola.

Buhari also promised to take 100 million Nigerians from poverty to prosperity in the next 10 years.

Shortly after rejecting Gyang’s motion, another Senator, Uche Ekwunife (Anambra-PDP), signified interest to present a similar motion.

Ekwunife said she had earlier informed the Senate President on presenting a motion on Buhari’s speech but was asked to bring it up as an amendment to Gyang’s prayers.