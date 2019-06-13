See Full Chelsea Premier League Fixtures For 2019/20

Chelsea begin their 2019/20 Premier League campaign with a tasty opening game of the season away to Manchester United, Concise News reports.
They enjoyed a third-place finish and won the Europa League last season.
Bereft of talisman Eden Hazard, who left to join Real Madrid in a big-money move, doubts still swirl over the future of Maurizio Sarri at the club.
The Blues’ full 2019-20 Premier League fixture list can be found below.
Chelsea Premier League 2019-20 fixtures
|Date
|Time
|Match
|11/08/2019
|16:30
|Manchester United v Chelsea
|17/08/2019
|15:00
|Chelsea v Leicester City
|24/08/2019
|15:00
|Norwich City v Chelsea
|31/08/2019
|15:00
|Chelsea v Sheffield United
|14/09/2019
|15:00
|Wolverhampton v Chelsea
|21/09/2019
|15:00
|Chelsea v Liverpool
|28/09/2019
|15:00
|Chelsea v Brighton
|05/10/2019
|15:00
|Southampton v Chelsea
|19/10/2019
|15:00
|Chelsea v Newcastle United
|26/10/2019
|15:00
|Burnley v Chelsea
|02/11/2019
|15:00
|Watford v Chelsea
|09/11/2019
|15:00
|Chelsea v Crystal Palace
|23/11/2019
|15:00
|Manchester City v Chelsea
|30/11/2019
|15:00
|Chelsea v West Ham United
|04/12/2019
|19:45
|Chelsea v Aston Villa
|07/12/2019
|15:00
|Everton v Chelsea
|14/12/2019
|15:00
|Chelsea v A.F.C. Bournemouth
|21/12/2019
|15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea
|26/12/2019
|15:00
|Chelsea v Southampton
|28/12/2019
|15:00
|Arsenal v Chelsea
|01/01/2020
|15:00
|Brighton v Chelsea
|11/01/2020
|15:00
|Chelsea v Burnley
|18/01/2020
|15:00
|Newcastle United v Chelsea
|22/01/2020
|19:45
|Chelsea v Arsenal
|01/02/2020
|15:00
|Leicester City v Chelsea
|08/02/2020
|15:00
|Chelsea v Manchester United
|22/02/2020
|15:00
|Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur
|29/02/2020
|15:00
|A.F.C. Bournemouth v Chelsea
|07/03/2020
|15:00
|Chelsea v Everton
|14/03/2020
|15:00
|Aston Villa v Chelsea
|21/03/2020
|15:00
|Chelsea v Manchester City
|04/04/2020
|15:00
|West Ham United v Chelsea
|11/04/2020
|15:00
|Chelsea v Watford
|18/04/2020
|15:00
|Crystal Palace v Chelsea
|25/04/2020
|15:00
|Sheffield United v Chelsea
|02/05/2020
|15:00
|Chelsea v Norwich City
|09/05/2020
|15:00
|Liverpool v Chelsea
|17/05/2020
|15:00
|Chelsea v Wolverhampton