See Full Chelsea Premier League Fixtures For 2019/20
Chelsea players celebrating Hudson-Odoi’s goal against Wednesday/skysports.com

Chelsea begin their 2019/20 Premier League campaign with a tasty opening game of the season away to Manchester United, Concise News reports.

They enjoyed a third-place finish and won the Europa League last season.

Advertise With Us

Bereft of talisman Eden Hazard, who left to join Real Madrid in a big-money move, doubts still swirl over the future of Maurizio Sarri at the club.

The Blues’ full 2019-20 Premier League fixture list can be found below.

 

Chelsea Premier League 2019-20 fixtures

 

Date Time Match
11/08/2019 16:30 Manchester United v Chelsea
17/08/2019 15:00 Chelsea v Leicester City
24/08/2019 15:00 Norwich City v Chelsea
31/08/2019 15:00 Chelsea v Sheffield United
14/09/2019 15:00 Wolverhampton v Chelsea
21/09/2019 15:00 Chelsea v Liverpool
28/09/2019 15:00 Chelsea v Brighton
05/10/2019 15:00 Southampton v Chelsea
19/10/2019 15:00 Chelsea v Newcastle United
26/10/2019 15:00 Burnley v Chelsea
02/11/2019 15:00 Watford v Chelsea
09/11/2019 15:00 Chelsea v Crystal Palace
23/11/2019 15:00 Manchester City v Chelsea
30/11/2019 15:00 Chelsea v West Ham United
04/12/2019 19:45 Chelsea v Aston Villa
07/12/2019 15:00 Everton v Chelsea
14/12/2019 15:00 Chelsea v A.F.C. Bournemouth
21/12/2019 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea
26/12/2019 15:00 Chelsea v Southampton
28/12/2019 15:00 Arsenal v Chelsea
01/01/2020 15:00 Brighton v Chelsea
11/01/2020 15:00 Chelsea v Burnley
18/01/2020 15:00 Newcastle United v Chelsea
22/01/2020 19:45 Chelsea v Arsenal
01/02/2020 15:00 Leicester City v Chelsea
08/02/2020 15:00 Chelsea v Manchester United
22/02/2020 15:00 Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur
29/02/2020 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Chelsea
07/03/2020 15:00 Chelsea v Everton
14/03/2020 15:00 Aston Villa v Chelsea
21/03/2020 15:00 Chelsea v Manchester City
04/04/2020 15:00 West Ham United v Chelsea
11/04/2020 15:00 Chelsea v Watford
18/04/2020 15:00 Crystal Palace v Chelsea
25/04/2020 15:00 Sheffield United v Chelsea
02/05/2020 15:00 Chelsea v Norwich City
09/05/2020 15:00 Liverpool v Chelsea
17/05/2020 15:00 Chelsea v Wolverhampton

 

RELATED NEWSMORE FROM AUTHOR