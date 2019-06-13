See Full Chelsea Premier League Fixtures For 2019/20

Chelsea begin their 2019/20 Premier League campaign with a tasty opening game of the season away to Manchester United, Concise News reports.

They enjoyed a third-place finish and won the Europa League last season.

Bereft of talisman Eden Hazard, who left to join Real Madrid in a big-money move, doubts still swirl over the future of Maurizio Sarri at the club.

The Blues’ full 2019-20 Premier League fixture list can be found below.

Chelsea Premier League 2019-20 fixtures