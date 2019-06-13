Ruth Kadiri Has A Message For Upcoming Actresses About Relationship

Veteran Nigerian actress Ruth Kadiri has called on all upcoming actresses to build a solid relationship before reaching a point of stardom.

The Nollywood star made this known through her Instagram page on Wednesday, June 12th.

According to her, they should see this period as the time to start and develop a relationship as it might be too late by the time they hit fame.

“Dear upcoming actresses while you struggle to build up your career if you are one of those who would eventually want to settle down, learn to build a relationship side by side. It’s hard but try.

“Don’t wait till you are a star. Fame is a mirage, you do not know when it will come. When it eventually does, time might not be your friend anymore…story of most Nollywood actresses,” she wrote.