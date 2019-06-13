Nigerian Comedian Francis Agoda popularly known as ‘I Go Dye‘ has advised the former governor of Delta State, Emmanuel Uduaghan, to retire from politics and allow younger candidates with fresher ideas to take up the mantle of leadership.

He said “Uduaghan should be advocating for a younger candidate instead of personal ambition to run for the senatorial position in Delta State, I have no personal interest but I am speaking the minds of Delta State indigenes whose pensions were not paid when he was governor.

“The list is endless; the general consensus is very open. His personality and antecedent have made Delta State indigenes to continually eulogise Ibori (Mr Uduaghan’s predecessor who was jailed in the UK for 13 years for money laundering) to have achieved much more, which is wrong.”

The outspoken comedian from Delta state express further “Honestly speaking, what does he want to achieve for Delta State, that he failed to do, when he had all the resources in his control of 25 local governments as the executive governor, compared to becoming a senator with lean resources to undergo mere constituency projects worth N2 million?”

Concise News had reported that Uduaghan, is a two-term governor who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress on August 29.

The reports further stated that he fell out with his successor and incumbent governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, over his ambition to contest for the Delta South senatorial district in 2019.

I Go Dye, who said he has nothing against Mr Uduaghan, said all he wants is a change.

“I have no grudge against anyone, but I am reflecting one simple fact for politicians to understand that when leadership opportunities come their way, they should leave legacies that will speak for them.

“Money is not everything and posterity will judge us. I will continue to invest my profile and risk commendation (condemnation), because a future that we fail to protect today, we shall live inside, as slaves in the future”, he said.

I Go Dye, who is a United Nations Peace ambassador, also said he was already contributing his quota in engaging restless youth in Delta State.

“Interestingly, I have submitted different plans and initiatives to expand the opportunities for our youth, as a means to create jobs. We cannot keep silent hoping the best for today or the future. We all should speak for the betterment of our people, irrespective of our status, they should know that leadership without sacrifice is a wasteful privilege,” he said.