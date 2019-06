Ghanaian hip-hop duo R2Bees have released the official music video of their much anticipated single titled “Picture.”

The award-winning duo featured the Legacy Life Entertainment singer King Promise in their video from the 15-track album “Site 15”

Concise News understand that the “Site 15” album features Wizkid, Burna Boy, King Promise, Kwesi Arthur, DarkoVibes, RJZ, Spacely, Humble Dis, Medikal, and B4bonah.

The video was produced by Killbeatz and directed by Justin Campos.