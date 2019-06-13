The Presidency has urged Nigerians to disregard reports of recruitment at the Aso Rock Clinic, saying it was aimed at extorting unsuspecting job seekers, Concise News reports.

Permanent Secretary at the State House, Jalal Arabi, stated this in a statement issued by Attah Esa, the Deputy Director, Information, State House media unit.

He advised the public to be more circumspect and wary of such notices that were designed by mischief makers.

According to the statement, Arabi assured that the sponsors of the publication would be investigated and prosecuted.