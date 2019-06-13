Police React To Port Harcourt Explosion, Terror Fears

The Police in Rivers, southern Nigeria, have ruled out terrorist attack in the explosion that occurred at the Port Harcourt Mall on Wednesday.

Concise News understands that the Mall, popularly known as Spar, shares perimeter fence with the Government House.

Spokesman for the police in the oil-rich state, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, said no life was lost, but five persons were injured.

“The explosion occurred at 5.50 p.m. at the kitchen section with five persons sustaining various degrees of burns,” he said in a statement.

“They (victims) are currently receiving medical attention at the Braithwaite Memorial Specialist Hospital in Port Harcourt.”

Omoni said the police had launched full investigation.

“However, preliminary investigation conducted revealed that the explosion has no semblance of a terrorist attack,” he said.

“Also, no life was lost as being speculated in some quarters. There is no cause for alarm.”