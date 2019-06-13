The Imo State Police Command has arrested a 19-yr-old boy, Prince Chikere and four other kidnappers in Owerri for allegedly beheading three persons.

Concise News learned that Chikere alongside Chibuike Oyiwara, Amuzie Uchenna and Odunze Azunna were nabbed at Obitti in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area by operatives of the Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS).

Reports have it that the Police operatives have been on the trail of the kidnappers for months over the alleged murder of their victims, said to be young boys.

Confirming the arrest, the state Police Commissioner, Rabiu Ladodo, said that the arrest of the suspects alongside 94 others were the achievements of Operation Puff Adder, launched in the state.

He said: “The above named suspects were arrested by Operatives of SARS Imo State. They were arrested in connection with the beheading of three boys at Obitti in 2018.

“One of the suspects, Desmond Alozie, sustained gunshot injury on his right leg in a gun battle with operatives. He was rushed to a hospital for medication where he was treated and discharged.

“One of the suspects, Chikere Prince, has confessed he belongs to Iceland cult that killed the boys.

“One locally-made double-barrelled gun with four live unexpended cartridges, 20 wraps of marijuana, large quantity of Indian hemp wrappers/paper, five roll bond used for cocaine, five lighters, two cutlasses and one black motorcycle were recovered from them.”