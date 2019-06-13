A retired senior pediatric nurse from Uwani District Hospital in Enugu, Amarachi Ozor urged parents and guardians to ensure they protect children under five years from cold as the rain increases.

She gave this advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu where She noted that the immune systems of children under five years were not strong enough to fight or keep off infections.

According to her, it is necessary to protect the children against cold because they are vulnerable to it. “Children are yet to have the chance to build up immunity against the many different infections in circulation.

“Upper respiratory infections, which sometimes occurs during the rainy season are caused by viruses that spread through droplet transmission from coughs or sneezes, and contact with contaminated objects,” she said.

Ozor said that most cold symptoms in babies were mild, including runny nose, nasal congestion, sneezing, mild fever, dry cough, loss of appetite among others. Therefore, She advised mothers to immunize their children as at when due, and always protect them with sweaters.

She stressed the need to keep their children’s feet and heads warm with thick socks and head wears during cold in order to avoid the symptoms associated with cold weather.

However, the retired nurse called on parents to consult a pediatrician whenever their babies is vulnerable to any of those symptoms.