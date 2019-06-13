The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders are currently holding a meeting to choose who will be the minority leaders, minority whips and Chairman of the party’s Caucus of the National Assembly.

The meeting, which is taking place at the residence of the PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus, in Abuja, has in attendance party national leaders and senators.

Details of the meeting were sketchy at the time of publishing this report.

The PDP National Working Committee had earlier in the day met and reportedly deliberated on national and PDP affairs.

It was learned that they also discussed how to have a rancour-free selection of National Assembly minority officials.