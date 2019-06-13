Oyo Governor Seyi Makinde has cancelled the midterm break for public primary and secondary schools in the State.

Concise News understands that Governor Makinde noted that students of public schools in the state had been out of their classrooms for many days due to the recent industrial actions and public holidays.

The midterm break was billed to take place on Thursday and Friday but a circular with reference number, Edu1070/Col.VI/27, dated June 11, 2018, released state Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, said there will not be a break.

It, however, said this will not affect private primary and secondary institutions in the State.

“I am to inform you that in view of the number of days the students of public primary and secondary schools have stayed out of classrooms for the reasons of public holidays and strike actions, the mid-term break for the third term of 2018/2019 academic session is hereby cancelled.”

It urged schools to use the two days to cover up lost grounds for the term.