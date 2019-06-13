Senator Orji Uzor Kalu on Thursday hosted the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, and his deputy, Ovie Omo-Agege, were on Thursday hosted to a dinner.

Concise News understands that the event took place at Uzor-Kalu’s residence in Abuja.

It was also attended by some senators, members of the diplomatic corps.

Kalu, who said the occasion was a celebration of victory, urged all the lawmakers to see themselves as brothers by giving the necessary support that would help move Nigeria forward.

”We have the assemblage of men and women that know Nigeria very well,” he said.

”At the chamber, we are going to be voting on bipartisan basis to ensure a better life for Nigerians.”

As for Senator Ken Nnamani, from Enugu state, the presiding officers of the 9th Senate were elected in a transparent manner, as he described the Senate as ”an assembly of elders.”

”Nigerians are looking forward to a different outcome this time around because of the way you were elected,” he said.

The senate president, who thanked Uzor-Kalu for organising the dinner, said: ”the Nigerian project is a project of the Nigerian people and not a political party’s project and everybody must ensure that it works.

”In the 9th Senate, we are going to work together and we will distribute functions across party lines,” he said.