Opposition party Hope Democratic Party (HDP) and its presidential candidate, Albert Oworu, on Thursday, prayed the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal to cancel the February 23 presidential election.

The party described the exercise as a “referendum” and not an election.

Concise News reports that in their petition marked CA/ PEPC/001/2019, the party urged the tribunal to nullify the outcome of the election and order a fresh poll.

Owuru who secured a total of 1,663 in the presidential election, insisted that the election was not conducted in compliance with the Electoral Act.

During the sitting, a mild drama played out as two different lawyers announced appearance for the party.

Oliver Eyo, who had been representing the party since the commencement of the trial announced his appearance, while another lawyer Tobi Esieegbe also announced his appearance.

A factional leader of the party, Roland Tambra who says he is the national chairman of the party told the tribunal that Eyo is not his counsel.

Eyo in countering the argument asked the court to take judicial notice that both Roland and his lawyers never filed any process before the court that they are only imposters whose actions have been reported to the police.

Chairman of the tribunal, Justice Muhammed Garba, then asked Eseigbe if he had filed any motion before the court.

Esieegbe in response said he had not filed anything because the petitioner filed the petition without the consent of the party.

The tribunal then took note of other appearances in the case.

The tribunal chairman later concluded that the court received no notice of change of counsel. All the court has is the process of the first counsel.

He said until the tribunal finds a notice of change of counsel the presumption is that the counsel who brought the petition is the one the court will pay attention to.

Garba added that it is not for the tribunal to decide for the party.