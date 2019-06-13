Nollywood actress Omoni Oboli has shared her career trajectory on a Television show called ‘Binging with Game Changers’, which was hosted by Seyi Banigbe

Concise News understands that the Nigerian multilingual, award-winning actress began her acting career in 1996, and has played lead roles in The Figurine, Anchor Baby, Being Mrs Elliot and Fifty. She has starred in over 150 movies.

Omoni has distinguished herself as a film producer and director with blockbuster movies such as “Being Mrs Elliott’, ‘The First Lady’ and ‘Wives on Strike’.

She was nominated for the Best Actress in a Leading Role Award at the 2011 Africa Movie Academy Awards. In 2014, she won the Big Screen Actress of the Year award, at the 2014 ELOY Awards, for her role in ‘Being Mrs Elliott.’

In 2015, Omoni was awarded the Sun Nollywood personality.

Watch interview below: