Nigerian singer Omawumi has displayed breathtaking pictures of herself on her Instagram page as she prepares to announce her next album.

The actress dropped the enticing picture with announcement to her fans that she was not done with dishing out lovable tunes.

The songwriter made it known that the LP of the anticipated work would be out on Friday, June 14th.

She wrote, “I didn’t say I was done.

“IN HER FEELINGS the LP will be released on Friday 14th of June.”

According to her, fans were free to pre-order the LP, giving them a chance to access two songs on the album ahead of the release.

She added that the video of her latest work “Without you” was also out, urging fans to pre-order and subscribe to her youtube channel.

“Pre order and get 2 Songs to listen to now now,” she wrote.

“#WithoutYouvideo and the Pre Order link in my Bio

“Don’t forget to subscribe to my YouTube Channel”

