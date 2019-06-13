Okorocha Finally Sworn-in As Senator

The immediate past Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, has been sworn in as Senator by the Senate President Ahmed Lawan, Concise News reports.

This follows a long battle which included a court suit to compel the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue him certificate of return as the Senator-elect for Imo West.

INEC had withheld Okorocha’s certificate of return after its returning officer claimed that he declared the former governor winner of the Imo West Senatorial District election under duress.

Last Friday, Federal High Court in Abuja ordered INEC to issue the former governor a Certificate of Return as Senator-elect representing Imo West Senatorial District.

INEC complied with the court order on Tuesday, issuing Okorocha the certificate.