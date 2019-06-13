Veteran Nigerian actor Adebayo Salami, better known as ‘Oga Bello,’ Chief Kanran have mourned the passing of actor Fasasi Olabanke, also known as “Dangunro”.

Concise News understand that the popular Yoruba actor died in the early hours of Thursday, June 13, after battling an undisclosed ailment.

The Osogbo-born actor was known for his outstanding roles in several epic Yoruba movies.

Oga Bello said that Dagunro’s death came as a rude shock to him, describing him as a humble, accommodating and a kind man.

He said that the movie industry would not forget Dagunro in a hurry, bearing in mind his remarkable contributions to the development of the Yoruba movie industry.

“He has lots of `children’ whom he trained in the industry, I know they will continue with his good works,” he said.

Also, Segun Akiremi, popularly known as `Chief Kanran’, said that the late Dagunro would be greatly missed, having contributed to the growth of Yoruba epic movie productions which was his favourite.

He described the late actor as an easy-going individual, and greatly committed to his profession.

“He embraced the epic Yoruba movie production with the originators: Duro Ladipo and Ayanfemi Philips; he loved to portray our culture without adulteration. I pray that God consoles the family he left behind and rests his soul in peace,” he said.

Correspondingly, Waheed Ijaduade also said that Dagunro was a good scriptwriter and great actor who could not be compared with other actors.

“We will miss him acting as a herbalist, warrior, kinsman, elder and all because he was used to interpreting his roles properly,” he said.