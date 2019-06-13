Kano Pillars have said it will appeal the ban against the club as well as captain Rabiu Musa over pitch invasion and crowd violence.

Concise News understands that there was trouble recently during the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Super 6 clash between Pillars and Rangers.

This led the League Management Company (LMC) to fine the club and Rabiu for violating the rules of the game.

“Kano Pillars FC has been fined Eight million Naira (N8m) and its captain, Rabiu Ali banned from all NPFL activities and matches for a period of 12 matches,” the LMC noted.

However, the Media Officer of the club Riliwanu Malikawa said the club are studying the decision.

“We’re studying the situation and we’ll come back with our decision very soon, we just received it this afternoon,” he told Brila FM.

“Up on till now we haven’t received it officially, when we receive it we’ll sit down and discuss and after that we’ll reach a decision.

On Rabiu Ali, he said “We already made our statement about that issue (Rabiu Ali), and then for the response on this discussion, until we sit down with my Management then we’ll get a final decision.”